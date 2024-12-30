Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Levis and Mason Rudolph will both play Sunday against Houston, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Levis was moved to a backup role in favor of Rudolph over the Titans' past two games, but the team has gone 0-2 since the change. Rudolph has somewhat struggled with a 3:4 TD:INT in the pair of contests, so he hasn't done enough to establish a stranglehold on the starting QB role. With both Levis and Rudolph likely to get snaps in Week 18, neither profiles as an appealing fantasy play.