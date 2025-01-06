Levis completed nine of 17 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans. He added four rushes for eight yards while losing a fumble.

Levis appeared in a game for the first time since Week 15 and led seven of the team's 10 offensive possessions. His statistical output was relatively strong, though the Texans played without several of their key defensive players and 144 of his 175 yards came in the fourth quarter with the Titans down multiple scores. Levis had a rocky second season as a pro, totaling 13 touchdowns while turning the ball over 17 times. With Tennessee in line to pick first overall, it would come as a significant surprise if he is atop the depth chart entering training camp in 2025.