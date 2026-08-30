Levis went 14-for-22 for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, rushed twice for one yard and fumbled once but recovered in the Titans' 24-15 preseason loss to the Bears on Saturday.

Levis drew the start and played the entire first half, leading the Titans to nine points in that span via three field goals with the help of a pair of double-digit-play drives. The 2023 second-round pick finished preseason having completed 21 of 39 pass attempts for 200 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions, adding 10 carries for 38 yards. With Mitchell Trubisky sidelined with a biceps injury Saturday, Levis seemingly took advantage of his extended opportunity, but it remains to be seen whether it was enough to secure him the No. 2 quarterback job behind Cam Ward.