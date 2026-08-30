Levis was waived by the Titans on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reports.

Levis failed to win the backup quarterback spot over Mitchell Trubisky (biceps). The 2023 second-round pick of the Titans started 21 regular-season games across his first two campaigns before missing all of 2025 due to a shoulder injury. Levis played throughout the recently concluded preseason, showing that he has regained health. He'll likely have to settle for a practice-squad spot somewhere, though it's possible a team that's unhappy with its current backup quarterback puts in a claim for Levis.