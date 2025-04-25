Levis is a candidate to be traded after Tennessee drafted fellow quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall Thursday night, KLTV's Terry McCormick reports.

The pick was expected for some time beforehand, and the Titans likely would've already moved Levis if they got an offer for something like a mid-round pick. The question now is whether they'll trade him for less than that, creating a fresh start for both parties after back-to-back disastrous seasons for the Tennessee offense since Levis was taken 33rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis turns 26 in June and hasn't shown much on the field that hints at developing into a legitimate NFL starter, but he does have a strong arm, decent mobility and a prototypical build (6-foot-4, 229 pounds).