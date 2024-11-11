Bynum recorded three total tackles (one solo) and one interception in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Bynum had a crucial interception in the Vikings' Week 10 win, picking off Mac Jones in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars appeared to be mounting a game-winning drive. The fourth-year pro has now started all nine of the Vikings' games this season, recording 51 total tackles and eight passes defended, including three interceptions. He's expected to continue making plays as the Vikings travel to Tennessee in Week 12.