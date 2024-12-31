Bynum logged four tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery during the Vikings' 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Bynum jumped on a ball that was forced out of the hands of Josh Jacobs by Jerry Tillery, though the Vikings weren't able to capitalize on the turnover on their next offensive drive. Bynum is now up to 89 tackles (47 solo), 10 pass defenses (including three interceptions) and two fumble recoveries across 16 regular-season games. He has an outside chance of reaching the tackling-century mark for a second consecutive year in the Vikings' regular-season finale against the Lions next Sunday.