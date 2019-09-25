Vikings' Chad Beebe: Expected back from IR eventually
Coach Mike Zimmer expects Beebe (ankle) to return from injured reserve after eight weeks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings are optimistic Beebe won't need surgery to address the ligament damage in his ankle. The team re-signed Laquon Treadwell on Tuesday, giving Bisi Johnson some competition for the No. 3 receiver job.
More News
-
