Bullard finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups across 17 regular-season contests.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle started all 17 games for the first time in his career and has developed into a quality defensive lineman in his three years with Minnesota after bouncing around the league with four different teams in his first six seasons. Bullard is scheduled to become a free agent again in March after playing one a one-year, $2.25 million deal in 2024.