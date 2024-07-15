Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles on Friday night, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

According to a report from California Highway Patrol, Addison was found asleep behind the wheel of an immobilized vehicle blocking a lane of traffic on the freeway near Los Angeles International Airport at 11:06 pm Friday. The 22-year-old was then arrested and released shortly after a DUI investigation Saturday morning. The Vikings released a statement Sunday stating, "We are aware of Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Last summer, Addison plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge after being cited for driving 140 mph in Minnesota. The 2023 first-round played all 17 games during his rookie season, logging 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.