Addison secured eight of 12 targets for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Addison led the Vikings across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, narrowly edging Justin Jefferson by one yard in the first two categories. The second-year wideout's season had been considered largely disappointing until three games ago, when Addison turned in an 8-162-1 line against the Bears at Soldier Field. Sunday's performance saw Addison establish a new single-game career high in touchdown catches with scoring receptions of 49, 11 and six yards, and it also featured a season-high-tying reception tally and new high-water mark in targets. Given his recent body of work, Addison will head into a Week 15 divisional showdown against the Bears on Monday night, Dec. 16 with plenty of momentum.