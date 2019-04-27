Vikings' Marcus Epps: Selected by Minnesota

The Vikings selected Epps in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

Epps (6-foot, 197 pounds) wasn't invited to the combine, but he was a very productive four-year starter on a Wyoming defense that became quite good in the last two years. Epps showed well for himself at his pro day, too, supplementing an adequate 4.55 40 with a 38.5-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, and 10.84 agility score. He might compete for defensive snaps surprisingly early since presumed starter Anthony Harris is unproven.