The Jaguars waived Ruby (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ruby signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent April 30 before being placed on IR with an undisclosed issue. He was waived with an injury designation in mid-May, then reverted to IR after going unclaimed. That would have required him to miss the entire 2024 campaign, but since he's been waived, he'll instead be able to find a new opportunity.