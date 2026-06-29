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Alexis Gendron: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gendron didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Bruins, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Gendron hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he was traded to the Bruins from the Flyers in March. He split time between AHL Lehigh Valley and AHL Providence last year, recording 11 goals, 14 assists and 50 PIM across 57 regular-season appearances between the two clubs. Gendron will seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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