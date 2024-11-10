Georgiev stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Georgiev got a little karmic redemption after being on the wrong end of a 1-0 loss Thursday against the Jets. He wasn't quite as sharp Saturday, but the Avalanche gave him enough support to take down one of the hottest teams in the league -- the Hurricanes had won their previous eight games. Georgiev is now 2-5-0 with a 4.04 GAA and an .851 save percentage over eight starts. Even if he finds a groove, it will take a while for him to make his season-long numbers look better. He's started each of the last two games, but it's tough to read the tea leaves in the Avalanche's crease as long as they continue to carry three netminders.