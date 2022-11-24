site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Anton Blidh: Back in NHL
Blidh was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Blidh did not get into a game with the Eagles after he was sent down Monday. The left winger has yet to hit the scoresheet in four NHL games this season
