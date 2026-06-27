Avalanche's Beckett Hamilton: Versatile forward joins Avs

Hamilton was the 74th overall pick by Colorado in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Hamilton had to pay the freight for playing for a WHL Red Deer team that finished 10 games below .500 and gave up 68 more goals than they scored. His 24 goals and 62 points in 67 games don't stand out, but it's important to keep in mind the next highest scorer for the Rebels managed just 38 points. Hamilton is a versatile offensive weapon that can play up and down a lineup including center or wing. Set to return to Red Deer next season, Hamilton is an obvious candidate for increased production if the lineup around him can improve even a little bit.