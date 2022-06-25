Makar scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, logged six hits and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.
Makar set up Valeri Nichushkin's second-period marker before scoring one himself in the third. This was Makar's fourth multi-point game in his last six outings as he continues to dazzle on both offense and defense. The 23-year-old Norris Trophy winner has earned eight goals, 21 helpers, 70 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-8 rating through 19 playoff appearances this year.
