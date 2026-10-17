Makar notched two assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Makar wasn't able to get on the scoresheet Wednesday after the birth of his twin sons, but he bounced back in his second game back in the lineup. The 27-year-old defenseman should be elite in a top-pairing role for the remainder of the season. He's already amassed three goals, six helpers, 17 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over seven outings this season.