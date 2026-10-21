Makar set up two goals in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

He fired three shots and blocked four. Makar has two, two-point games in his last three contests, but he hasn't potted a goal in five contests. That wouldn't be noteworthy, per se, if he was your standard NHL QB. But Makar has 50 goals in his last two seasons and 71 across his last three. And two 90-plus point campaigns in that span. He'll bounce back up, but there may be a slight reduction in his output short term -- being a new dad is hard enough, but being the dad of twins born last Wednesday is enough to upset the cadence of game days and sleep cycles.