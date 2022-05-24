Makar notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Makar had the secondary helper on the second of Nazem Kadri's three goals in the contest, which stood as the game-winner. After a slow start to the second round, Makar has assists in each of the last two contests. Overall, the 23-year-old superstar is up to three goals, nine assists, 31 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in eight playoff appearances.