Makar tallied a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 defeat to Montreal.

Makar snapped a rare two-game scoring drought with a three-point effort Monday, tallying a pair of assists while adding his 10th goal this season, beating Jake Allen with a slapshot from the point in the second period. The 25-year-old Makar is now up to 51 points (10 goals, 41 assists), just one behind Quinn Hughes for the league lead among defensemen.