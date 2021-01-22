Miska allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon spotted Miska a 2-0 lead after the first period. The Kings went 2-for-5 on the power play in the contest, and Adrian Kempe's third-period tally left Miska with a loss in his first NHL start. The 25-year-old Minnesota native is currently the primary backup to Philipp Grubauer while Pavel Francouz (lower body) is on the mend. Expect Grubauer to reclaim the crease Friday in Anaheim.