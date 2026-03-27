Drury scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Drury has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The Avalanche are nearly fully healthy up front with just Nicolas Roy (upper body) unavailable. Drury will remain in the lineup in a bottom-six capacity and serve as a faceoff specialist -- he won 11 of 12 draws yesterday and is winning faceoffs at a 59.2 percent clip on the year, which is 10th among players with at least 100 faceoffs taken. Drury has added a career-high nine goals with 23 points, 85 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 43 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 71 appearances.