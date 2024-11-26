Manson posted an assist, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning.

Going plus-2 in a blowout loss like this one is an impressive feat. Manson snapped an eight-game point drought as well, and he's now at six points through 22 contests. The 33-year-old defenseman has added 24 shots on net, 49 hits, 32 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating on the season. He's a gritty second-pairing blueliner, so he'll have some fantasy value in formats that reward the rough stuff.