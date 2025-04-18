Manson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve Friday, according to the NHL media site.
Manson missed the final 15 games of the season with the injury. He played in only 48 regular-season games this season, scoring once, adding 14 assists with 105 hits and 59 blocked shots.
More News
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Staying back in Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Will miss 12th straight game•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Still working way back from UBI•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Set to miss next 3-4 weeks•