Manson scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

Manson's goal opened the scoring just before the halfway mark of the game. He contributed three points, 18 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over seven playoff contests. Manson missed large chunks of 2024-25 with injuries, amassing 15 points, 65 shots on net, 105 hits and 59 blocked shots over 48 regular-season appearances. He's under contract for next season, so expect the 33-year-old to return to a shutdown role on Colorado's blue line in 2025-26.