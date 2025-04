Manson (upper body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Manson, who was already ruled out for Thursday's clash against Vancouver, hasn't played since March 14, so he can be activated at any time. He has a goal, 15 points, 105 hits and 59 blocks in 48 outings in 2024-25. When healthy, Manson's presence might push Erik Johnson out of the lineup.