Annunen will patrol the visiting crease in Minnesota on Thursday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Annunen has provided the Avalanche will more than adequate back up goaltending this season, as he is 6-4-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .927 save percentage. The Wild are averaging 3.03 goals, 19th in the NHL.
