Alt was sent down to AHL Colorado on Monday.

With no additional defensemen on the roster, the move to demote Alt could be a sign that Mark Barberio (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve prior to Monday's clash with the Islanders -- although the team could opt not to carry an emergency depth player and hope nobody gets hurt during warmups. Alt -- who has been waived twice the season -- has been watching from the press box for the past six games and has seen action just twice this year.