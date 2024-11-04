Share Video

Kovalenko was elevated from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Kovalenko continues to move between levels despite having played in 12 games for the Avalanche this season. In those outings, the 25-year-old winger has registered one goal on 12 shots, three assists and 22 hits while averaging 13:41 of ice time. When the Avs get fully healthy, which may take a while given all their injuries, Kovalenko could find himself the odd man out -- though he has plenty of time to cement himself as a full-time NHL option.

