Kovalenko was elevated from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Kovalenko continues to move between levels despite having played in 12 games for the Avalanche this season. In those outings, the 25-year-old winger has registered one goal on 12 shots, three assists and 22 hits while averaging 13:41 of ice time. When the Avs get fully healthy, which may take a while given all their injuries, Kovalenko could find himself the odd man out -- though he has plenty of time to cement himself as a full-time NHL option.