Colton scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Colton has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight outings. The 29-year-old forward has found a little chemistry with Brock Nelson on the second line. Colton is up to four goals, 11 points, 44 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances. He's a reliable option for 30-40 points when healthy for the full season, and that should hold true if he can maintain his spot on the second line.