Colton notched three assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Colton had been limited to just three helpers over his previous 17 games before matching that output in this huge win. The 29-year-old helped out on goals by Josh Manson, Brent Burns and Brock Nelson. Colton has filled a middle-six role this season, earning five goals, 14 helpers, 94 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-12 rating across 43 outings.