Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Colton (foot) will travel with the Avalanche during their upcoming road trip and could return to action before the team returns home, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Colton resumed skating last week and appears to be closing in on a return to game action. Colorado begins a five-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo, with the final matchup in the trip coming Dec. 10 against Pittsburgh, so Colton could be back in action within the next week. Bednar said that Colton will start back on the wing once he's healthy given his success at the position before sustaining his injury.