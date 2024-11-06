Girard logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Girard helped out on Chris Wagner's first-period tally to open the scoring. The 26-year-old Girard hasn't found much consistency on offense this season -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in just four of 13 games, totaling six assists. He's added nine shots on net, 12 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The blueliner continues to fill a top-four role, but he's a low-end option for fantasy managers.