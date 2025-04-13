Girard notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Girard helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's game-tying tally in the second period, which evened the score at 2-2. This was Girard's first point in two games back after he missed four contests due an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old blueliner is at 24 points, 95 shots on net, 110 blocked shots, 62 hits and a plus-5 rating over 72 appearances. He'll moonlight as a top-pairing and first power-play unit option again Sunday versus the Ducks, but expect Cale Makar and Devon Toews to retake those roles in the playoffs after both blueliners were rested for the Avalanche's final road trip of the regular season.