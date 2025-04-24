Girard notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Girard set up a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the first period. The helper was Girard's second assist over three playoff contests, and he's added a plus-1 rating, three shots on net, four hits and two blocked shots. The 26-year-old blueliner continues to fill a bottom-four role with power-play time. He may continue to chip in depth offense but is unlikely to be a leader in that area for the Avalanche.