Roger will join the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Roger was a second-round pick by the Senators at the 2021 NHL Draft but failed to sign with the team before his NHL rights expired. After two seasons at St. Mary's University in Nova Scotia, the 22-year-old blueliner will take advantage of the new NCAA rule allowing him to play for RIT despite five years in the OHL. At this point, Roger is likely a long shot to ever make the NHL -- though his pedigree as a second-round selection could put his name on the radar of an NHL club if he puts together a strong collegiate campaign.