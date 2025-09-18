Spellacy was absent from practice for the first day of training camp Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Spellacy hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and he'll miss out on some development time with Chicago early in camp. It's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss, but regardless of when he returns to full health, it wouldn't be surprising to see him assigned to the AHL to begin the regular season.