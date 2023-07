Bedard inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.

Bedard racked up 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games with WHL Regina during the 2022-23 season. The 18-year-old phenom was chosen by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Bedard is likely to occupy key spots in the Chicago lineup during his 2023-24 rookie campaign, including a first-line role and a place on the top power-play unit.