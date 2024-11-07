Murphy posted an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Murphy had opened November with a pair of scoreless efforts before assisting on a Nick Foligno goal Wednesday. Through 14 contests, Murphy has seven helpers -- putting him one point shy of matching last year's offensive output from 46 games. He's added 18 hits, 31 blocked shots, 21 PIM and 15 shots on net in 2024-25. Murphy is seeing top-four minutes, and while the offense is unlikely to last, his non-scoring production could be useful in deeper formats.