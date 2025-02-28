Murphy notched three assists, three hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Murphy emphatically ended a 12-game point drought, which also included a 13-game stint out of the lineup due to a groin injury. The defenseman got involved on offense lately, helping out on goals by Ethan Del Mastro, Ilya Mikheyev and Philipp Kurashev as the Blackhawks put in a good attempt at overcoming an early 5-1 deficit. Fantasy managers don't often need to consider Murphy, but he is an option for those in formats that reward non-scoring production. He's at 16 points -- his most in five years -- while adding 51 shots on net, 40 PIM, 79 hits and 112 blocked shots across 46 appearances.