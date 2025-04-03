Murphy scored a goal on three shots, added a shorthanded assist and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Murphy snapped a 10-game point drought when he helped out on Ilya Mikheyev's first-period tally. In the second, Murphy scored for the first time since Dec. 15, but the Blackhawks' offense stalled out after that. This two-point effort helped Murphy match his career high of 19 points from the 2019-20 campaign. He's added 78 shots on net, 107 hits, 150 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances. The Blackhawks have seven games left, giving Murphy a little time to reach the 20-point mark for the first time, assuming he doesn't get scratched to give a younger blueliner a chance to play.