Meyer registered one shot and a minus-1 rating during Friday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Islanders.

Meyer received a team-low 7:16 of ice time during his first NHL game since the end of last season. The 2017 sixth-round draft pick opened Friday on the third line with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger. Meyer collected one goal and two assists during a 13-game audition last season.