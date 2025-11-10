Meyer was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Meyer underwent surgery to repair an ACL injury in March, and he spent the first month of the regular season on injured reserve while he recovered. However, his placement on waivers Monday suggests that he's healthy and will head to AHL Rochester if he clears. He made 29 regular-season appearances for AHL Rochester last year, recording nine goals, 12 assists, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating.