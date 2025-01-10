Tarasov was sent down to AHL Cleveland on a conditioning assignment Friday.

Tarasov has appeared in just two of the Jackets' last 25 contests. Even when he does get opportunities, the 25-year-old netminder has struggled, going 0-5-1 with a 4.86 GAA in his last six NHL appearances. The Monsters will face AHL Laval on Friday and Saturday, so look for Tarasov to start at least one of those contests. In the meantime, Jet Greaves was recalled from the minors and figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Elvis Merzlikins for the time being.