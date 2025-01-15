Tarasov stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

In his return from a conditioning stint at AHL Cleveland, Tarasov was able to record his first NHL win since Oct. 22. The 25-year-old netminder still wasn't exactly sharp, however -- Philadelphia's second goal came on a shot from long range by Owen Tippett in the third period that Tarasov got a fairly clean look at. Tarasov is 4-6-1 on the season with a 3.99 GAA and .862 save percentage, and he would seem to be little threat to Elvis Merzlikins' spot at the top of the Columbus depth chart.