Robinson posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Robinson set up a Sean Kuraly tally in the second period. Through eight games in April, Robinson's been solid with a goal and three helpers in a bottom-six role. The 26-year-old winger remains more of a physical force than a scorer -- he's at 26 points, 89 shots, 89 hits and a plus-1 rating in 61 outings this season.