Robinson scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Capitals.

His shot in the second period deflected off the stick of a Washington defender and into the net. Robinson was skating with Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven in Taylor Hall's (upper body) absence, but it is likely short-lived. Nikolaj Ehlers has the kind of skill to play on line two, and Robinson is better suited in the bottom six. Still, he has managed four points (two goals, two assists), 10 shots and a plus-3 rating in his last four games.