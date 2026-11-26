Robinson scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Robinson tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period after he grabbed a puck that a Lightning defender whiffed on, skated into the left circle and ripped a shot high over Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove. Robinson is on a two-game scoring streak with two goals and one assist. He has six points (two goals, four assists), eight shots and nine hits in his last six outings. His value is limited, but he does have 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 24 games this season. That puts Robinson on a career pace.